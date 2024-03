New musical in SF to spotlight Filipino farmworker who joined forces with Cesar Chavez A new musical brings to life the story of Larry Itliong, a Filipino immigrant who organized farmworkers with labor leader Cesar Chavez. Ryan Yamamoto reports. (3/20/24) Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv