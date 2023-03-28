Body of missing Santa Rosa man with dementia found

SANTA ROSA – The body of a Santa Rosa man with dementia who went missing in late February has been found, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body found in the unincorporated area of Bennett Valley was Lawrence "Larry" Atchison. Santa Rosa Police said the 65-year-old walked away from his home in the area of Leafwood Circle around 4:45 p.m. on February 27.

At the time, authorities said Atchison suffered from dementia and did not know how to navigate his way around.

Police said that over the course of several weeks, multiple groups took part in searching for Atchison, including Sonoma County Search and Rescue, his family and community volunteers. Search dogs and helicopters were also deployed to search neighborhoods, waterways, parks and trails.

Missing Santa Rosa man Lawrence "Larry" Atchison. Santa Rosa Police Department

According to officers, a woman walking on a trail in the 4500 block of Fawn Hollow Lane located a body lying on the ground and called the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived, they noted the clothing description matched Atchison and confirmed he was deceased. The body was found about two miles from where Atchison was last seen before he disappeared.

Police said Tuesday that they do not believe there was any foul play involved.