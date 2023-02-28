Watch CBS News
Santa Rosa police seek public's help in locating missing at-risk man

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SANTA ROSA – Police in Santa Rosa are asking the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Monday afternoon. 

Larry Lawrence left his residence on foot at 4:45 p.m., and his current whereabouts are unknown.  Lawrence has dementia and does not know how to navigate his way around the city and will not know how to return home, police said.  

Lawrence was last seen in the area of Leafwood Circle.  He is white, 65 years old, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with no hood, dark blue jeans and black slip-on shoes. 

Anyone who sees Lawrence should contact the Santa Rosa Police Department dispatch at (707) 528-5222 with any information about his location.

