How to Watch: The new KPIX+ Primetime Edition news at 8 pm, 9 pm

Channel 44 Cable 12 is officially changing its name from KBCW to KPIX+, with the station closely aligning itself with its sister station KPIX. Beginning September 1, that will include the Bay Area's only Prime Time news at 8 and 9 p.m., called THE PRIMETIME EDITION from CBS News Bay Area, hosted by Devin Fehely.

How to Watch "The Primetime Edition" news at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.

KPIX+ will still be available free over the air on Channel 44.1 and on Cable 12 on most systems. The channel positions will stay the same. The new KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 will also continue to be available on streaming services including YouTube TV, and Pluto TV.

You can also watch the newscasts on the new KPIX+ website, on the CBS News Bay Area website, and in the player above.

More news, specials and community events on KPIX+

KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 will have a strong news presence, adding local newscasts to further support KPIX's award-winning news operation, including a new local morning newscast from 7-9 a.m. hosted by Reed Cowan, Nicole Zaloumis, and Gianna Franco called "THE MORNING EDITION from CBS News Bay Area."

KPIX+ will be a station that focuses on community. Besides expanding local news, KPIX+ will look to serve our community with many award-winning local specials including Fleet Week 2023, Carnaval San Francisco, Pride Week, Stern Grove Concerts, Food for Bay Area Families, local sports, election specials, and many more.

State-of-the-art weather forecasts, comedy programming

In addition, both KPIX and KPIX+ are adding state-of-the-art, virtual/augmented reality production to their newscasts. The immersive 3D weather forecasts will premiere first on the 8 and 9 p.m. primetime newscasts on KPIX+. Meteorologists Paul Heggen and Darrin Peck will debut these transformational weather presentations in the evening newscasts, followed by Jessica Burch on the CBS News Morning Edition airing from 7-9 a.m. on CBS News Bay Area and on the new KPIX+.

From KBHK to KBCW to KPYX

KBCW changed its call letters from KBHK in 2006 when the CW Network was formed by combining the former UPN and WB networks into one network co-owned by CBS and Warner Brothers. KBHK was purchased by CBS in 2001 and now operates at the same facility at 855 Battery Street in San Francisco.

Beginning September 1st, 2023, KBCW will no longer be a CW network affiliate and will officially change its FCC-designated call letters to KPYX. The KPYX call letters will be used for station identification purposes only.