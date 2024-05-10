3 arrested in King City mass shooting, double murder case in Monterey County

Authorities in Monterey County have arrested three people on multiple counts of murder in connection with a tragic mass shooting at a birthday party in King City, along with a separate shooting that killed two cousins earlier this year.

On Friday, Sheriff Tina Nieto announced the arrests of 18-year-old Jonathan Leal Cervantes, 32-year-old Pedro Manuel Nava and a juvenile whose identity is being withheld due to their age. All three suspects are residents of Greenfield, about 30 miles south of Salinas.

"These killers now face the full weight of our justice system," Nieto said at a news conference about the arrests.

Cervantes, Nava and the juvenile have been linked to a deadly mass shooting that took place during a birthday party in King City on March 3. Police said at the time that the suspects, who were in a stolen Kia, pulled up to a home on the 200 block of North 2nd Street and opened fire.

The shooting killed Alicia Ramirez Aparicio, who was celebrating her birthday, along with Mario Guzman Mendoza, Francisco Aldape Perez and Olivo Perez Pina.

The suspects are also linked to an earlier shooting on Feb. 4 in southern Monterey County. According to Nieto, the victims were driving along Thorne Road and notified police that they were being chased by the suspects.

When police arrived, Andres Garcia and Jack Canchola were found shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects are also linked to an armed robbery that took place in Salinas.

All three have been charged with four counts of murder, four counts of criminal conspiracy to commit murder and seven counts of attempted murder, along with weapons and gang enhancement charges related to the shooting in King City. The suspects have also been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the southern Monterey County shooting and other charges in connection with the Salinas robbery.

"It is our hope that this announcement can help restore a sense of security to the communities of King City and South Monterey County. We continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to the victims who were injured during the King City Mass Shooting. We pray for your full recovery and that peace can be restored to you and your families," Nieto said in a prepared statement.

According to the sheriff's office, the juvenile was scheduled to be arraigned in Monterey County Juvenile Court Friday morning. Meanwhile, Nava and Cervantes are expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.