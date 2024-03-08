King City mass shooting probe gets boost from California Highway Patrol, Monterey County Sheriff's Office

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the California Highway Patrol have started to help King City police in their patrols following a shooting that killed four people last weekend.

The sheriff's deputies and CHP officers began to make their presence felt in King City on Thursday as a prayer vigil took place in remembrance of the victims killed in a shooting around 6 p.m. Sunday in the city.

"I want to thank the Monterey County Sheriff's Department and California Highway Patrol for their assistance with extra patrols. Tonight is a night to honor and reflect on those that lost their lives or were injured during this terrible event. The King City Police Department will be present to stand with our community and ensure that this is a peaceful and safe event for all, " King City Police Chief James Hunt said in a statement Thursday night.

Police at the scene of a mass shooting in King City, Monterey County on March 3, 2024. KION

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said, "We stand with the King City Police Department and South Monterey County residents to try to bring some sense of safety back to our communities. but we also understand that there will always be a hole in our hearts for the loss that we have all suffered."

Police said several people were celebrating a birthday in the front yard of a house in the 200 block of North Second Street on Sunday when a silver Kia pulled up in front of the residence. Three men then got out and shot at the partygoers, police said.

The suspects were able to flee and have not yet been identified publicly. Three men who were shot died at the scene, and a woman who was hospitalized also passed away, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said deputies had recovered the silver Kia used in the shooting in an unincorporated area of Monterey County. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Pacific Grove.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects is being offered by King City.