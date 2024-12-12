Watch CBS News
Man convicted in deadly, meth-fueled King City axe attack at Motel 6

Monterey County prosecutors announced Thursday that a man has been convicted of first-degree murder for attacking and killing a man with an axe while in a meth-induced psychosis at a King City Motel 6 in 2022.

Kevin Powell was on trial for the attack that occurred on Sept. 14, 2022 at a Motel 6 where the victim and his brother were staying, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

After returning from dinner at their sister's house, they stood outside their motel room talking when Powell, who they did not know, parked his car near them. He then got out and pulled a 3-foot axe out of his car and attacked them with it, prosecutors said.

One brother ran and escaped with minor injuries, but the other tripped and suffered serious injuries in the axe attack and later died at a hospital. Powell testified at the trial that he attacked the pair amid a methamphetamine-induced psychosis, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A Monterey County Superior Court jury convicted him of the first-degree murder charge as well as attempted murder. He also had a prior conviction for street terrorism. He is set for sentencing on Jan. 9 and faces a possible life sentence in prison, prosecutors said.

