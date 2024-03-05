Juvenile suspect charged in deadly shooting of West Oakland store clerk Maged Alazzani

Police in Oakland on Tuesday confirmed the recent arrest of a male juvenile suspect in the deadly shooting of a longtime West Oakland store clerk who was fatally injured during an armed robbery in early January.

The Oakland Police Department issued a press release saying the juvenile was in connection with the homicide of Maged Alazzani, which occurred the evening of January 6 at Orlando's Market on the 2900 block of Linden Street.

Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting and learned that family members decided against waiting for an ambulance and drove Alazzani to an area hospital themselves. He died a short time later.

Police said homicide detectives took the juvenile into custody last Tuesday. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against the juvenile for his involvement in the crime.

Family friends said the 46-year-old Alazzani worked at the store that sits a block away from McClymonds High School for years. Family told CBS News Bay Area that the corner market belonged to Alazzani's brother.

"I want them to remember him as a hardworking man from the Middle East, trying to live the American dream. And he was just providing for his family," said family friend Bessery Hassan.

Hassan said Alazzani came from Yemen. He and his family -- his wife and four children -- live in the same West Oakland neighborhood near the store.

"Unbelievably, because the family, the kids, and everybody have to suffer," said Hassan.

Neighbors told CBS News Bay Area that the store has been targeted more than once by robberies and burglaries.

"They've had ATMs yanked out of it, to the point where they weren't dealing with ATMs for a while. There had been several incidents in the past where people tried to come in here and rob the store," said neighbor Travis Charles.

Charles lives across the street from the market and was friends with Alazzani for almost 12 years. He said Alazzani was a generous neighbor who sold him a car last March even though Charles didn't have enough money to pay for the vehicle in full. He needed a car to get to work.

"I gave him $1,500 as a down payment. And every time I got paid, I gave him $1,000 here, $500 here. He never rushed me, never bugged me," said Charles.

Neighbors and long-time customers told CBS News Bay Area that the fatal shooting left them heartbroken. They described Alazzani as a kind man who was beloved in the community.

Police said the investigation into the fatal shooting and robbery were ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510)238-3821.