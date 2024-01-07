Two dead in separate fatal shootings in Oakland Saturday night

Police in Oakland are investigating two separate incidents Saturday evening where people were shot and killed, according to authorities.

Oakland police received a report just after 5:45 p.m. Saturday that someone was shot in the 5900 block of San Leandro Street.

Officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Oakland firefighters were already at the scene treating the victim. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Just before 8:15 p.m., police were called to the 2900 block of Linden Street, where officers found evidence of a shooting and learned a man self-transported to a local hospital. The victim later died at the hospital.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about either homicide can contact police at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.