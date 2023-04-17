Outside judge to decide on Alameda County DA's call to remove judge in Delonzo Logwood triple murder trial

OAKLAND -- An out-of-county judge will decide whether Alameda County Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon will be disqualified from presiding over the trial of Delonzo Logwood, who is accused of killing three people in Oakland in 2008, officials said Monday.

Logwood's trial was supposed to start Monday, but McCannon rescinded the order to bring in the jury.

Both McCannon and Logwood's attorney said that a judge from outside Alameda County will decide whether to remove McCannon from the case.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price called for McCannon to be disqualified from the case after he rejected a plea deal of 15 years for Logwood, who was 18 years old at the time of the killings. He faced 75 years to life if convicted under the original charges.

Following McCannon's decision, Price and defense attorneys on April 5 sought to remove McCannon from the case.

Price has also sought to disqualify McCannon from any case the district attorney's office prosecutes.

McCannon "overstepped his boundaries as a judicial officer and has created a firestorm of prejudicial comments that do not, in my view, serve justice," Price said in an April 5 video posted to social media.