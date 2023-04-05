Alameda County District Attorney Price seeks to have judge disqualified from her cases

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

OAKLAND – Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price is seeking to have a judge disqualified from hearing any criminal case the district attorney's office prosecutes, Price said Wednesday in a YouTube video.

Price is seeking to disqualify Alameda County Superior Court Judge Mark McCannon, saying he has made inappropriate comments or behaved inappropriately on two occasions.

She said McCannon "overstepped his boundaries as a judicial officer and has created a firestorm of prejudicial comments that do not, in my view, serve justice."

He is "supposed to be an impartial referee, managing cases that come before him," Price said.

Judge McCannon, through the court's executive office, did not respond late Wednesday to a request for comment.