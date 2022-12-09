NFL team owner and billionaire presents free exhibit and all-star concert in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- Billionaire owner of the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay is putting on a free exhibit and concert at the Bill Graham Civic Center in San Francisco Saturday night.

In addition to being the owner and CEO of the Colts, Irsay also owns quite an eclectic collection of rock artifacts and American music memorabilia.

Jim Irsay The Jim Irsay Collection

The exhibit will include guitars owned by Prince, David Gilmour of Pink Floyd, the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, The collection also includes other musical instruments owned by Bob Dylan, Beatles, Eric Clapton, Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Pete Townsend and John Coltrane.

Other music memorabilia in the collection includes signed photos and handwritten lyrics. Non-music related items such as the original 119-foot scroll of paper that he wrote On the Road, an early facsimile of the Declaration of Independence, a Jackie Robinson game-used bat and one of Muhammad Ali's walk-on robes. Additional information on the collection is available on the Jim Irsay Collection website.

He has presented this exhibit around the U.S., and finally it comes to SF Saturday. Irsay and his band will also be performing at the event, with special guests including Creedence Clearwater Revival leader and solo star John Fogerty, Heart singer Ann Wilson, Buffalo Sprinfield and Crosby Still and Nash founder Stephen Stills, REM bassist/keyboardist Mike Mills and blues guitar giant Buddy Guy.

While the tickets to the exhibit and concert are free, they are first come, first served. Attendees have to register for the tickets online.