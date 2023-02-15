Slain Oakland baker Jen Angel donates organs to potentially 70 people

OAKLAND -- Jen Angel, the beloved Oakland baker killed during a purse snatching last week, continues to give back even after her death by having her organs donated to potentially 70 different patients.

Angel, owner of Oakland's popular Angel Cakes bakery, was mortally wounded Feb. 6 during a brazen daylight purse snatching in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank branch. Police said a person broke her car window and snatched her purse; Angel then tried to retrieve her purse and became caught in the fleeing vehicle's door, getting dragged more than 50 feet before falling off.

She suffered serious head injuries as a result of being dragged and was pronounced brain dead. She passed away on Feb. 9.

Jen Angel Family photo

"It is appropriate that someone gets Jen's heart today, on Valentine's Day," said Angel's mother Pat Engel in a press statement. "Jen devoted her life to community-building, social justice and advocating for a better world for all. She was meticulously organized and planned ahead in so many aspects of life. It's no surprise that even in death she is giving back to help others in need,"

As part of the organ donation, the hospital held an Honor Walk procession from Angel's hospital room to the operating room.

Nurses and first responders stand at attention during an "Honor Walk" for Jen Angel, a procession from her hospital room to the operating room where her organs were harvested for donation. Ryan Sin

The family of Jen Angel walk behind her as she is wheeled to an operating room during an "Honor Walk," a procession from her hospital room to the operating room where her organs were harvested for donation. Ryan Sin

Hospital staff lined the hallways and her family was able to read a tribute to the baker followed by a moment of silence.

The family says they hope others will be inspired to become organ donors and shared a poem by Mary Oliver that Jen Angel shared on her 48th birthday:

"Tell me, what else should I have done?

Doesn't everything die at last, and too soon?

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?"



For more information on organ donation: United Network for Organ Sharing