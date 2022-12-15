3 suspects arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland

OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three suspected gang members had been arrested in the case.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day.

"How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley.

The three suspects were identified as Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins, and Johnny Jackson. O'Malley made the announcement Thursday afternoon at a press conference at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, along with California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Jason Reardon. Members of the Wu family were also in attendance.

"Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins were members of the Chopper City criminal street gang out of San Francisco," O'Malley said. "The individuals were shooting at a Nissan Altima occupied by Johnny Jackson and Keesan Lee, members of the Eddy Rock criminal street gang, also of San Francisco."

Jasper Wu died Nov. 6, 2021 after he was struck by a bullet while riding with his family on I-880 in Oakland. (Family photo via KPIX)

The 23-month-old toddler was hit by a stray bullet on a busy stretch of the I-880 as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. The victim's aunt said the mother was driving in a white Lexus sedan in the southbound direction of I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont that afternoon. Other relatives were also in the car, including three kids sitting in the back.

Possible suspect vehicles in the I-880 freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021. CHP

CHP said both involved vehicles immediately fled the scene. CHP detectives identified two vehicles they believe to be involved in the shooting. One vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 grey Infiniti sedan. The other vehicle appears to be a grey Nissan sedan.

Jasper's mother Cherry An issued her own heartfelt plea for justice days after the shooting.

"I want to call on the public to help me find the killers," said An. "I don't want such a tragedy to happen to another person again."

The deadly shooting had some community leaders demanding more police patrols and the introduction of freeway cameras.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.