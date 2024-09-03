Watch CBS News
Injury accident involving camper trailer on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill closes lanes

By Dave Pehling

An injury crash involving an overturned camper trailer has closed southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 680 in Pleasant Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to CHP.

CHP officials first posted about the accident on X at around 1 p.m., saying that the crash south of Monument Blvd. in Pleasant Hill was blocking the right lanes of southbound traffic on I-680.

As of around 2:20 p.m. the two left lanes had reopened and the right and center lanes remained blocked. SR-242 and southbound I-680 traffic was backed up to Concord Ave., according to CHP.  

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.    

