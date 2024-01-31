Impacts of latest atmospheric river storm felt across the Bay Area

SAN ANSELMO – People across the Bay Area on Wednesday felt the impact of the latest atmospheric river storm to bring intense rain and strong winds to the region.

After 40 years of owning a beauty salon in downtown San Anselmo, just a few steps from San Anselmo Creek, Catherina Daraki knows how to protect her business.

"This is our floodgate, so no more sandbags. Actually after my first flood, I got them in, I couldn't do anymore the sandbag thing," Daraki said.

It was a lesson learned after her business, Benvenuto Salon, got flooded twice. On Wednesday, as the Bay Area experiences more heavy rain from the first of two atmospheric river storms, she is ready.

"And they go in, and you can see…isn't that amazing?" she said. "At night before we leave, when I lock the salon and see the creek, I put it up just in case."

San Anselmo Creek has a history of devastating floods that have impacted businesses along the main street. The city has worked on several flood control improvements, and Daraki said things have improved since then.

"They clean it up so it flows better because that's what's happens, high tide and then heavy rain, and that's the problem, but I think we'll be fine this year," Daraki added.

Even though the water level increased throughout the day, things appeared to be under control near her salon as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the other side of the creek, driving conditions were harsh on Highway 101.

In nearby Fairfax, a tree collapsed into wires. Fortunately, no one got hurt, and the tree didn't hit any homes nearby.

For now, Daraki said she's ready to deal with the rain on Thursday and what's coming up this week.

"When you're living in a flooding area…it can happen, but we've done it. I've done it two times, my crew helped me out, we'd clean it up and start the next day working. That's San Anselmo, we love it…I wouldn't be without it," she concluded.

Meanwhile in San Francisco, parks had closed due to wet conditions, including Stern Grove, Pine lake, Gleneagles Golf Course, and the gardens of Golden Gate Park.

The arriving storm didn't stop runners from getting their exercise in or families with furry friends, from getting their fresh air. That includes Amy and Nate Thurston and their dog, Ranger.

"Ranger is a water dog so he likes to get out in the rain," said Nate.

While the wet and windy conditions aren't ideal, Amy and Nate have their routine with Ranger.

"Oh, we're very committed. Especially if you have a dog, you have to get out," explained Amy.

But besides getting wet, the rainy and windy weather increases the risk of trees falling.

On January 15th a eucalyptus tree in Golden Gate Park fell onto busy 19th Avenue in Golden Gate Park.

No one was hurt. But it's a reminder to be extra cautious, especially with gustier winds, said Golden Gate Park Gardner Andy Stone.

"Yesterday we went around and this morning as well to make sure all the storm drains are cleared," Stone said.

He says the eventual occurrence is inevitable.

"I look at my own feet and I'm amazed I can stand up on these little things. And the trees are kind of the same way. And every tree that goes up, sooner or later it's going to come down," he said.