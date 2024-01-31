1st of 2 atmospheric river storms barreling into Bay Area; flooding, downed trees, outages expected

The first of two atmospheric river-fueled storms began moving into the Bay Area Wednesday morning, expected to bring widespread flooding, downed trees, and possible power outages by the afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service said Wednesday the storm will be "impactful" with strong, gusty winds and heavy rainfall as the system moves slowly over the region throughout the day. A Flood Watch was in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Friday, even after the heaviest rain moves out of the region by Wednesday night since river and stream flooding could still be a problem.

Meanwhile, a High Wind Warning was in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains with gusts expected to top 50 mph. A Wind Advisory was issued for the rest of the Bay Area, with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range along the coast, 30 to 40 mph inland.

The weather service said residents should prepare for the likelihood of downed trees and power outages on Wednesday, especially within the higher elevations.

Wind is among the bigger concerns with today's weather system. Strong and gusty southerly winds will develop through the day and into tonight. Given saturated soils downed trees and resulting power outages are likely. Stay safe out there! #cawx pic.twitter.com/iSddECletx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 31, 2024

The heaviest rain and strong winds were expected to arrive by midday, continuing through the afternoon and well into the night. Rainfall totals were expected at 1.3 to 2.5 inches for most of the Bay Area, 2 to 3 inches in the North Bay, and 4 inches and above for coastal Sonoma County and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

In addition, the weather service said there will be hazardous marine and beach conditions through Thursday, with storm-force winds over the open waters and gale-force winds in the bays. Large breaking waves will also impact the coast and create dangerous conditions for surfers, swimmers, and anyone on rocks, jetties, or beaches.

By Thursday, an unsettled pattern of scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms would persist through Saturday ahead of another strong storm system expected to arrive on Sunday, the weather service said.

KPIX meteorologist Paul Heggen said the system would bring more heavy rain to the region along with additional wind impacts.

"The model guidance indicates that wind may be a bigger threat with this system, as the heart of the storm tracks right along the coast," said Heggen. "[There will be] widespread 40 to 50-plus mph gusts capable of significant tree damage, given the saturated soils around the region."

In the Sierra, Wednesday's storm has prompted a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Friday around Lake Tahoe, and Friday night for the western slope. Snow levels will steadily drop from 6,500 feet Wednesday to 3,500 feet by Friday. Some 6 to 12 inches of snow is expected at lake level, and up to 3 feet of snow above 7,000 feet.

The second storm arriving on Sunday will have snow levels hovering around 4,000 feet and will be the larger of the two events, Heggen said.