Illegal July 4th fireworks spark house fire in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa fire crews put out a residential blaze triggered by illegal fireworks on Independence Day, according to fire officials.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, the Santa Rosa Fire Department began receiving multiple reports of a structure fire in the area of Cavendish Avenue and Amador Drive in western Santa Rosa. When crews arrived in the area, they found a fire outside a one-story residential structure.

Crews said the flames started in vegetation on the side of the house and then extended to the wooden fence and the side of the house. It then crept to the attic space of the residence.

Fire officials said the fire was brought under control within 20 minutes after crews arrived.

The sole occupant of the home was able to escape and was uninjured, according to firefighters.

"Due to their investigative work, it was determined that the fire had started from illegal use of fireworks in the area. This was one of about a dozen calls related to the illegal use of fireworks in the city," the fire department said.