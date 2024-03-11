Watch CBS News
Identities of Santa Rosa woman, son found dead released by Sonoma County authorities

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Authorities in Sonoma County have released the name of the mother and child found dead in Santa Rosa last Wednesday, plus more information about the case. 

Cinthya Salcido Fimbres, 54, and her son, Maximus Monroy, 10, were found dead in the bathroom of their residence in the 500 block of Summerfield Road.  

Autopsies on both were carried out on Thursday and the final coroner's report has not yet been completed. However, Santa Rosa Police said Fimbres was a suicide. Monroy's cause of death is still being determined, but police said he did not have any visible injuries.   

Police initially received a call at 7:50 a.m. about two people possibly deceased in an apartment, and officers arrived at the residence and found the woman and boy unresponsive. 

Medical personnel responded to the scene and determined both had died. 

First published on March 11, 2024 / 7:14 PM PDT

