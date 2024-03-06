Santa Rosa police find woman, boy believed to be her son dead in apartment

SANTA ROSA — A woman and a boy were found dead Wednesday morning in a Santa Rosa apartment, police said.

Santa Rosa police received a call at 7:50 a.m. about two people possibly deceased in an apartment located in the 500 block of Summerfield Road.

Officers arrived at the residence and found a woman and boy unresponsive. Medical personnel responded to the scene but determined both had died.

Police said they believed they were mother and son. The boy was approximately 10 years old.

The cause of death is currently being investigated and police said there's no known threat to public safety.

The names of the deceased won't be released at this time, police said, and additional information will be released as it becomes available throughout the investigation.