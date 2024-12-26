Humane Society of Silicon Valley waives adoption fees after shelter damaged in fire

The Humane Society of Silicon Valley, or HSSV, is waiving adoption fees for all animals starting Thursday after a fire damaged half of its Milpitas shelter last week.

"Fire damage has impacted animal housing, limiting space at the shelter," HSSV said in a post to Facebook after the fire. "If you've been thinking of adopting a new family member, now is the perfect time!"

HSSV said it was able to clear all adoption fees due to generous donations totaling to $20,000. Making adoptions free is part of HSSV's effort to clear the shelter for necessary renovations following the fire.

"Thanks to an outpouring of support and donations, HSSV has resumed adoptions," the humane society wrote in a press release. "But the shelter is in urgent need of clearing its kennels to begin post-holiday demolition."

The cause of the fire has not been released. There were no injuries to staff or animals resulting from the fire, which may have started in a laundry room.

Since the blaze, the shelter has been able to find homes for more than 100 animals. More than 70 pets have also moved into foster homes.

However there are still remaining animals who need to be adopted in order for shelter renovations to begin.

The shelter will reopen on Thursday after its Christmas Day closure. New Year's Eve hours are limited to 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on New Year's Day.

If you cannot adopt a new pet, monetary donations will significantly help allow operations to continue. A link to provide a donation can be found on HSSV's website at https://www.hssv.org/.

"HSSV is experiencing unprecedented costs and gifts are a great way to minimize disruption to our operations as much as possible," the shelter said in an update following the fire.

Once the shelter is cleared, renovations could last for about one year.

"It will take a long time to rebuild and recover," HSSV said in a release. "We anticipate construction will take 9-13 months to complete."