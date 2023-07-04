How to Watch: San Francisco July 4th fireworks show 2023

SFFD Chief Baxter provides tips to safely celebrate the 4th of July

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show on the San Francisco waterfront will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks will be launched from two barges on San Francisco Bay, one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park.

• Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

• Time: 9:30 p.m. Pacific time

• Location: San Francisco Bay waterfront

• Online stream: Live on CBS News San Francisco in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

