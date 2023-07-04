How to Watch: San Francisco July 4th fireworks show 2023
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show on the San Francisco waterfront will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks will be launched from two barges on San Francisco Bay, one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park.
• Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
• Time: 9:30 p.m. Pacific time
• Location: San Francisco Bay waterfront
• Online stream: Live on CBS News San Francisco in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
