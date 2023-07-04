Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

How to Watch: San Francisco July 4th fireworks show 2023

/ CBS San Francisco

SFFD Chief Baxter provides tips to safely celebrate the 4th of July
SFFD Chief Baxter provides tips to safely celebrate the 4th of July 03:49

The annual Fourth of July fireworks show on the San Francisco waterfront will be held at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fireworks will be launched from two barges on San Francisco Bay, one located at Pier 39 and another located at Aquatic Park.  

• Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
• Time: 9:30 p.m. Pacific time
• Location: San Francisco Bay waterfront
• Online stream: Live on CBS News San Francisco in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device. 

ALSO READ: 

GoldenGateBridgeHistorics
Fireworks are launched during a Fourth of July celebration in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.  Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

First published on July 4, 2023 / 2:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.