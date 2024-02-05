How much rain did the San Francisco Bay Area get from the weekend storm? See rainfall totals through Monday

While the wind may have been the bigger story for this past weekend's potent atmospheric river storm, the Bay Area still received some impressive rainfall numbers.

Here are some of the highest rain totals according to the CBS News Bay Area First Alert Weather team from late Saturday into Monday.

North Bay

Fairfax 4.30"

Novato 3.04"

Petaluma 2.91"

Mt. Tamalpais 2.72

San Anselmo 2.56

Kentfield 2.44

Santa Rosa 1.64"

Napa 1.59"

Pt. Reyes Station 1.44"

Mill Valley 1.26"

Tiburon 1.22"

San Francisco and Peninsula

Saratoga 2.18"

San Francisco 2.02"

San Bruno 2.33"

Redwood City 1.47"

Half Moon Bay airport 1.37"

Los Altos Hills 1.34"

Redwood City 1.23"

East Bay

Oakland 1.55"

Fremont 1.55

Hayward 1.49"

Antioch 1.25"

Livermore .85"

Alamo .85"

Concord .82"

South Bay

Scott Creek 3.9"

Loma Prieta 3.35"

Boulder Creek 3.08"

Campbell 2.91"

Mt. Umunhum 2.6"

Ben Lomond 2.52"

San Jose 1.91"

Mt. Madonna 1.49"