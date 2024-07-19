Hot weather returns to bake Bay Area inland regions; triple-digit temperatures expected

The hottest day of the week in the Bay Area arrived on Friday bringing another round of triple-digit temperatures to inland areas but relief was coming as soon as the weekend.

The National Weather Service said a Heat Advisory was in effect until 11 p.m. Friday for the Sonoma Coastal Range, North Bay interior mountains and valleys, East Bay Hills and interior valleys, Santa Clara Valley, and Eastern Santa Clara Hills.

Areas along the San Francisco Bay shoreline and the coast were escaping the heat on Friday, although a Coastal Flood Advisory was issued for bay shoreline area from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Tuesday. Minor flooding in low-lying areas was expected because of high tides.

Inland high temperatures Friday will range from the mid to upper 90s to the low 100s, which are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Bayside temperatures will reach the upper 70s and 80s, while the coast will stay in the 60s.

By Saturday, inland areas under the heat advisory will see a decrease in temperatures of as much as 8 to 10 degrees, except for southern Monterey and San Benito counties, where high temperatures will still reach the 100 to 105 mark, the Weather Service said. Additional cooling was expected on Sunday.

KPIX meteorologist Paul Heggen said the heat will make a return again early next week.

"Looking ahead, a longer stretch of hot weather will likely settle in again from Monday through Thursday of next week," said Heggen. "Like this week, the theme will be 'hot, but not crazy hot.'"

An air quality advisory was also issued for Friday when smoke from wildfires burning across Northern California is expected to linger across the region.

Hazy skies and the smell of smoke is possible in portions of the Bay Area, especially at higher altitudes and in the North Bay, according the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.