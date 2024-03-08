Horrific Oakland crash involving AC Transit bus injures 14, including 2 critically

Oakland police and fire units are at the scene of a violent crash Friday on International Blvd. involving an AC Transit bus and two other vehicles that injured 14 people, including two victims who are in critical condition.

Oakland AC Transit bus crash KPIX

According to the Oakland Fire Department, the collision with the bus and two cars happened at 54th Ave. and International Blvd. at around 5:15 p.m. Friday evening.

Video from the scene showed an AC Transit bus with major front-end damage an a vehicle that was totaled. The third vehicle also sustained front-end damage.

Oakland Fire said there were a total of 14 victims injured in the collision. Two of those victims have been hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision or which vehicle the two critically injured victims were in. International Blvd. remained closed as of 6 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.