Honda recalls 750,000 vehicles in U.S. to replace faulty air bags

Honda Motor is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles to replace a defective sensor that could result in the front passenger air bags inflating unintentionally, potentially harming smaller adults or children in a crash.

The front passenger seat weight sensor could crack and short circuit, failing to turn off the air bag when it's supposed to, according to documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The sensors are meant to disable air bags when kids or smaller adults are sitting in the seats.

Dealers will replace the sensors at no cost to vehicle owners, who will receive notification of the recall beginning March 18.

The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey models from the 2020 through 2022 model years; 2020 Fit and Civic Coupe; 2021 and 2022 Civic hatchback; 2021 Civic Type R and Insight; and 2020 and 2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline and Accord Hybrid.

Impacted models from the Acura luxury brand include the 2020 and 2022 MDX, 2020 through 2022 RDX, and 2020 and 2021 TLX.

Honda has received more than 3,800 warranty claims due to the problem between June 30, 2020, and Jan. 19, 2024, the automaker said in a statement filed with the safety regulator. It has not received any reports of injuries or death.

The recall follows one in December involving 1.12 million Toyota vehicles globally due to a short circuit in a sensor that could result in air bags not deploying when they are supposed to. Toyota in late January urged drivers of 50,000 older vehicles to get faulty air bags fixed.

Honda also recalled 4.5 million vehicles globally in December because of possible fuel pump failure, causing the vehicles to stall while driving and increasing the risk of a crash. That includes 2.54 million vehicles in the U.S.

—The Associated Press contributed to this report.