Security guard shoots suspected shoplifter at San Carlos Home Depot following confrontation

A security guard at a Home Depot in San Carlos opened fire on a suspected shoplifter following a physical confrontation Monday that involved the security guard being assaulted with his own baton, authorities said.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. at the Home Depot store at 1125 Old County Road. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said employees confronted a suspected shoplifter, which led to an altercation that included the armed security guard.

During the melee, the suspect managed to get a hold of the security guard's collapsible baton and began hitting him in the face and the head, the sheriff's office said.

After the assault, the security guard fired two rounds at the suspect, with at least one round hitting him. The sheriff's office said a deputy happened to be in the area and heard the shots, responding within moments and requesting additional units.

The deputy was able to detain the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Mackey of San Carlos. Both Mackey and the security guard were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information about the incident to call 650-363-4911 or the anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.

In April, a security guard was shot and killed by a suspected shoplifter at a Home Depot in Pleasanton. Police said 26-year-old security guard Blake Mohs confronted the alleged shoplifter, 32-year-old Benicia Knapps, at the store's loading dock when Knapps opened fire on him. Mohs later died at the hospital.

Last month, a 46-year-old man was arrested for robbing a Home Depot in East Palo Alto.