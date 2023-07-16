Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested in connection with East Palo Alto Home Depot robbery

/ CBS San Francisco

EAST PALO ALTO -- A 46-year-old man was arrested Saturday in connection with the robbery of an East Palo Alto Home Depot.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said Mark Johnson opened a register by throwing it on the ground and took about $300.

The East Palo Alto Police department informed other agencies of Johnson and the vehicle description. Millbrae deputies stopped the car at around 4:30 p.m. at El Camino Real after automated license plate readers alerted them about the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office said Johnson was then taken into custody. A woman was in the car with him, but was subsequently released.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 8:08 AM

