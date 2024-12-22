Holiday travelers expected to crowd Bay Area airports

Bay Area airports expected to be crowded with holiday travelers

Bay Area airports are expecting a busy holiday traveling period, with the busiest days likely to be the days after Christmas.

Although Jessica Newberry had to deal with her daughter's inbound flight to Oakland International Airport getting slightly delayed on Sunday, all things considered, she felt like the holiday travel day was alright.

"It's been pretty smooth from what I've seen so far," she said.

Being in the thick of the holiday travel period, Newberry expected the airport to be very busy and ripe with delays.

"I'm glad my daughter decided to fly in on a Sunday instead of a weekday," she said.

Although there wasn't a flurry of activity during the window she was there, this holiday travel season is expected to be one of the busiest yet.

The Oakland airport expects to see more than 500,000 passengers throughout the December holiday travel period. Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) expects to see more than 300,000 passengers between Dec. 19 and Jan. 5.

San Francisco International Airport (SFO) forecasts 6.3 million passengers between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, which would mark a 15% increase from the 2023 holiday travel period.

"Definitely get out early," said Nia Pitts, who flew from Burbank to Oakland. "I'd definitely say – I know they say two hours ahead – maybe do it a little bit more than that. TSA can get a little backed up.

Keevey Davis budgeted more time than he'd actually need on Sunday, and the move paid off.

"Usually, I don't fly around the holidays because I know how hectic it gets around the holiday, and I just don't have the patience to be stuck in long lines and all of that stuff," he said. "So far, so good."

Airlines expect the 26th, 27th, and 29th to be the three busiest upcoming travel days.

"I would just recommend not flying in during rush hour," Newberry said. "Don't land at 5:00 p.m., don't do that to your loved ones!"