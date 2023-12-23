Hit-and-run in Antioch kills 12-year-old, 13-year-old boys

ANTIOCH — Antioch police said a driver left the scene of a crash that killed a 12-year-old and 13-year-old Friday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near West 6th and G streets.

Police said they arrived and found two cars, with the boys being occupants in one of the vehicles. They were taken to the hospital but later died.

The driver of the other car left the scene on foot, leaving the vehicle behind, police said.

Police did not say how the crash happened, but that it appears speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Rick Martin at 925-779-6972.