Coroner identifies boys killed in Antioch hit-and-run crash

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

ANTIOCH — Two boys killed in a hit-and-run collision Friday night in Antioch have been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office.

Amahje Emenike, 13, and Arsenio Rabb, 12, were in one of the vehicles that collided another at the intersection of West Sixth and G streets in Antioch, police said.

The driver from the other vehicle fled the scene on foot and remains at large, police said. Both boys were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash contact Lt. Rick Marin of the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau at 925-779-6972 or the department's non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 4:27 PM PST

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

