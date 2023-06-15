Cinemark shutting down theater in Westfield San Francisco Centre

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Centre took another big hit Wednesday when Cinemark announced it would be closing the theater at the mall.

A Cinemark representative said the company decided to permanently close the Cinemark Century Theaters location shortly before the end of its lease term -- after a review of local business conditions.

The last movie scheduled on its website is "Transformers: Rise of the Beast" screening Thursday afternoon.

Cars drive by the Westfield San Francisco Centre on April 13, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The news comes after Westfield announced on Monday that it's giving up the mall.

Last month, the mall's largest tenant, Nordstrom, announced it and an adjacent Nordstrom Rack store would be leaving the location in August, citing the dramatic changes to "the dynamics of the downtown San Francisco market."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Westfield's parent company has stopped making payments on a $558 million loan on the property and its partner, Brookfield Properties, started transferring control of the mall this month.

The company cited declining sales and foot traffic.