Hilton Oakland Airport hotel to close in latest blow to Hegenberger corridor

OAKLAND – The Hilton Oakland Airport is slated to close in August after more than five decades in business, officials announced Monday, the latest blow to the Hegenberger Road corridor that has already seen a string of businesses leaving.

Officials with the Port of Oakland, which owns the land where the hotel is located, confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that operator Park Hotels & Resorts intends to cease operations on or about Aug. 28. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the closure.

A search of the hotel's website on Monday found the Hilton was not accepting reservations past Aug. 22.

The property located on One Hegenberger Road, across the street from San Francisco Bay – Oakland International Airport, has been a port tenant since 1968.

"We understand that the hospitality sector continues to be negatively impacted by larger economic trends post-pandemic, and as the owner of this site the Port will be seeking the best Port use for this property moving forward," port officials said in a statement.

The corridor, which connects the airport with Interstate 880, has seen several business closures in the last year, including In-N-Out, two Starbucks stores, a Subway, a Denny's and Black Bear Diner.

"We don't necessarily want to call it an economic desert but it's starting to look that way," lifelong East Oakland resident Charles Johnson told CBS News Bay Area in April.

Many of the business owners have cited crime in the area as a reason for closing. In March, Mayor Sheng Thao's office said that crime had declined on Hegenberger since mid-2023.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.