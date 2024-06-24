Watch CBS News
Business

Hilton Oakland Airport hotel to close in latest blow to Hegenberger corridor

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

Oakland businesses abandon Hegenberger corridor
Oakland businesses abandon Hegenberger corridor 02:59

OAKLAND – The Hilton Oakland Airport is slated to close in August after more than five decades in business, officials announced Monday, the latest blow to the Hegenberger Road corridor that has already seen a string of businesses leaving.

Officials with the Port of Oakland, which owns the land where the hotel is located, confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that operator Park Hotels & Resorts intends to cease operations on or about Aug. 28. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the closure.

A search of the hotel's website on Monday found the Hilton was not accepting reservations past Aug. 22.

The property located on One Hegenberger Road, across the street from San Francisco Bay – Oakland International Airport, has been a port tenant since 1968.

"We understand that the hospitality sector continues to be negatively impacted by larger economic trends post-pandemic, and as the owner of this site the Port will be seeking the best Port use for this property moving forward," port officials said in a statement.

The corridor, which connects the airport with Interstate 880, has seen several business closures in the last year, including In-N-Out, two Starbucks stores, a Subway, a Denny's and Black Bear Diner.

"We don't necessarily want to call it an economic desert but it's starting to look that way," lifelong East Oakland resident Charles Johnson told CBS News Bay Area in April.  

Many of the business owners have cited crime in the area as a reason for closing. In March, Mayor Sheng Thao's office said that crime had declined on Hegenberger since mid-2023.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 11:11 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.