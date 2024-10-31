Watch CBS News
Highway 92 near San Mateo Bridge open after overnight big-rig fire

Eastbound state Highway 92 fully reopened near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge on Thursday morning, hours after a big-rig caught fire in the area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, patrol officers were alerted to reports of a big-rig with its trailer detached and burning on eastbound Highway 92 near the Foster City Boulevard off-ramp.

Due to the fire, the trailer blocked some lanes of the highway's eastbound direction.

Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, the CHP said the highway was cleared and fully accessible again to motorists. 

