Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 101 in Sonoma County

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Sonoma County just after midnight on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 12:10 a.m., patrol officers were alerted to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on northbound U.S. 101 near Railroad Avenue in Cotati.

Officers then learned that multiple vehicles ran over the pedestrian, who was lying on the roadway after being hit.

Around 1:45 a.m., the CHP confirmed on social media that the pedestrian died.

Due to the fatal collision, lanes of northbound U.S. 101 near Railroad Avenue were closed. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

All lanes were reopened by 6:27 a.m., the CHP said.