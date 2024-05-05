Watch CBS News
High atop Golden Gate Bridge, Newsom touts tourism comeback; Bay Area lags state

SAN FRANCISCO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday that travel spending in California hit an all-time high of $150.4 billion in 2023, outdoing the previous record of $144.9 billion spent in 2019.

The state has retained its title as the world's fifth largest economy and has had a population increase, according to the governor. Both of these are directly tied to California's tourism and entertainment industries, the governor said in an announcement released at 7:43 a.m. Sunday.

"From our world-renowned coastline, to the world's tallest trees, to our iconic cities and theme parks, California is the nation's coming attraction. Visitors from all over the world are coming here to experience the wonder of the Golden State, boosting our economy and creating good-paying jobs for years to come," the governor said.

While the overall tourism spending in the state has surpassed pre-pandemic highs, the Bay Area has yet to match 2019 when tourism accounted for $39 billion. The Bay Area's 2023 total was $37.7 billion.

The governor's office shared the information via a statement released Sunday morning. Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta concurrently released the announcement. The governor also released a video recorded at the Golden Gate Bridge.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 9:26 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

