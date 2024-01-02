Heavy winter rain brings relief to Bay Area reservoirs

Last year's historic storms left Bay Area reservoirs filled well above average, with new numbers from East Bay MUD showing the system's reservoirs are at a combined 80% of total capacity or about 11% above normal.

Rich Herris has been a frequent visitor to Lafayette Reservoir since its opening in 1966. After witnessing the reservoir endure consistent droughts, he can definitely tell the difference.

"The level looks pretty good to me. I've seen it washed over here like that, but it seems like the rain patterns are coming in consistently and not too heavy," Herris said.

Andrea Pook, spokesperson for East Bay MUD (Municipal Utility District), was similarly optimistic at the water district's command center.

"It's still early in the season, but we already received about 11 inches of rain, and we still have a number of months to go to refill our reservoirs. I would say that we're in really good shape this year. We refilled our reservoirs last year," she said.

The rain is a good start, but it remains to be seen if California's lengthy recent spat of droughts continues.

"We recognize that customer conservation plays a significant role in terms of water supply. East Bay MUD would make a call in April on where we are in terms of our water storage for the year and make an announcement of whether or not we're in a drought situation," Pook explained.

For many, water conservation has become almost second nature after years of usage advisories.

"We're still not flushing the toilets every time because we got in the habit, and it's easy. It's just my wife and I now," Herris said.

As the Bay Area experiences a positive shift in water supply, it's residents like Rich Herris who will ensure that surplus is sustainable.