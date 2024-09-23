Heat advisory in forecast for inland Bay Area through Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to peak on Monday and Tuesday with a Heat Advisory in effect for the interior East Bay, the South Bay, and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Well above normal temperatures in the 90s to near 100°F will be possible. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days., though on Tuesday the advisory will only impact the East Bay hills and valleys.

No changes in the Heat Advisory for this mornings updated forecast. Beginning at 11 AM PDT today, expect Moderate HeatRisk across the Santa Cruz mtns, Santa Clara Valley, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills and East Bay Valleys. #Calwx pic.twitter.com/9juDzNmj28 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 23, 2024

The forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Monday calls for warm conditions and mostly sunny skies, with patchy fog in some areas.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the 70s to mid 80s on the coast, upper 70s to upper 90s around the bay, and upper 90s inland. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

According to forecasters, temps will return to near the seasonal average on Wednesday through the rest of the week.