Heat advisory in effect as inland parts of Bay Area roast amid rising temperatures

SAN FRANCISCO -- A heat advisory is in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area as the region faces another round of sweltering temperatures through Saturday.

KPIX Chief Meteorologist Paul Heggen noted that temperatures won't get as high as they did during the past couple of heat waves, but the hottest spots of the Bay will top 100° both Friday and Saturday.

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service issued the heat advisory starting at 11 a.m. Friday and continuing through 11 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures expected to drop beginning Sunday.

Heat Advisory in effect beginning Friday morning through Saturday night. Expect temperatures into the 90s for most locations away from the coast, up to 100-110 for inland areas of Napa county and the interior Central Coast.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/BucGwPOEPM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 19, 2023

A moderate HeatRisk will exist for heat sensitive populations and those without adequate cooling or hydration, the NWS said. Residents are advised to limit their outdoor activities, remain hydrated and take cooling breaks.

Cooler temps will persist along the coast for those seeking relief from the scorching temps.

Friday is also a Spare the Air Day in the region. Air quality is expected to reach the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category inland in the East Bay and the Santa Clara valley. The poor air quality will result from a combination of wildfire smoke from Oregon and ground-level ozone. Late Friday morning, Bay Area Air Quality Management also declared Saturday a Spare the Air Day.

On Spare the Air days, people are advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower in addition to reducing air pollution by working remotely and avoiding driving by walking, carpooling or taking public transit.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.

Highs will be back to near-average most of next week.

Paul Heggen contributed to this story.