Hot temps, wildfire smoke prompt Bay Area Spare the Air alert for Friday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for Friday because of a forecast for unhealthy levels of smog caused by hot temperatures, vehicle exhaust and smoke from a wildfire in Oregon.

The alert comes as some inland parts of the Bay Area are expected to see temperatures as high as 108 degrees Friday.

Hot temperatures arrive for inland areas tomorrow and last into Saturday. A moderate HeatRisk will exist for heat sensitive populations and those without adequate cooling or hydration. Inland highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 100s with cooler temps along the coast. #cawx pic.twitter.com/oLzjSTcAip — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 20, 2023

That hot weather, combined with the pollution from cars and smoke from the Flat Fire in southwestern Oregon, is expected to create unhealthy levels of smog, also known as ozone, which can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, particularly for children, seniors, and people with respiratory and heart conditions, according to the air district.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Flat Fire has burned more than 15,000 acres as of Thursday, with zero containment.

On Spare the Air days, people are advised to only exercise in the early morning hours when smog levels are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering at www.sparetheair.org, calling (800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air app or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook or Twitter.