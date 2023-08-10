Hayward police arrest suspect in connection to July 4 shootout

HAYWARD — Hayward officers arrested five people on Aug. 3 during their investigation into a July 4 shootout on Ranker Place that injured six people, police said.

Around 10:15 p.m. July 4, an altercation escalated into a shootout between at least three people near where festivities were taking place.

Six people were injured, two of them critically injured, but police said they are expected to make full recoveries.

Police identified one of the suspects as 52-year-old Kasi Pohahua and secured four search warrants and a warrant for his arrest.

He was booked into the Santa Rita County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During their search, officers recovered eight guns and arrested four other people not connected to the shooting on Ranker Place.

One of the shooting victims is being investigated as a potential suspect, police said, and the third shooters' identity remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 510-293-7176.