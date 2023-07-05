Hayward community shaken by 4th of July mass shooting

HAYWARD -- The aftermath of a violent 4th of July celebration in Hayward is haunting the community and leaving locals shaken by the tragic events that unfolded.

"It's unsettling because people were supposed to celebrate, and something like this happened. It makes you feel unsafe attending gatherings or festivals," said Fatima Luna.

Luna owns JD Decorations, just a few minutes from Ranker Place and Manon Avenue. That's where Hayward Police said a shooting happened Tuesday during a large gathering on the street, one of several in the neighborhood that included fireworks being set off.

"I'm still in shock after learning about the shooting happening so close to my business," added Luna.

The incident scene was intense; six people were shot, two of them critically injured. Police report that the violence erupted from a fight among several individuals, culminating in gunfire. One of the shooters has been apprehended and is currently receiving medical treatment.

For Fatima, this event evokes haunting memories.

"The past five years have been difficult," said Luna, "but not as severe as ten years ago when we experienced gang violence and numerous fatal shootings. It felt like a war."

Although there are no fatalities related to this incident, Police said this was just one of five violent incidents that shocked the City of Hayward Tuesday night: Four shootings and one stabbing. In total, two people were killed.

"With these recent shootings, you don't feel safe anywhere, not even in your own home," said Luna.