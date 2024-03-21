Hayward police seek public's help to solve July 4th murder

Police in Hayward are asking for the public's help for information leading to those responsible for the fatal shooting of a man during a violent July 4th last year.

Daniel Leaaetoa Puamau was shot and killed as he celebrated the Fourth of July near the intersection of Florida Street and Miami Avenue in the Glen Eden neighborhood of South Hayward.

The Hayward Police Department has set up a website that the public can use to submit any photos and videos they may have of the area around that intersection at the time of the shooting.

Hayward Police Department

Puamau, known as Nela to his friends and family, was one of two people killed and several others injured during multiple violent incidents across Hayward on the night of July 4, 2023, including four separate shootings and a stabbing.

Anyone with information about Puamau's murder was asked to contact the Hayward police tip ine at 510-293-7176. Those with pictures or videos they want to share were asked to scan the QR code with their smartphone or visit https://haywardpdca.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/2023-037760.