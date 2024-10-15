Arrest made in July killing of 19-year-old Hayward man

Police in Hayward arrested a Newark man suspected in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in July, the department said Monday.

On Thursday, officers arrested Daniel Ramos, 46, on suspicion of a July homicide that took the life of Hayward man Angel Enciso, 19.

On Jul. 13 at approximately 10:31 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting near the intersection of Pompano Avenue and Sumatra Street.

Officers responded to that area and located evidence of a shooting. Moments later, officers received additional reports of a shooting and collision near the 27000 block of Havana Avenue. Officers responded there and located Enciso in the driver's seat of a vehicle that appeared to have collided with a parked car following his apparent shooting, police said.

Enciso was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to Hayward police, detectives gathered evidence and identified Ramos as the man believed to be responsible for the shooting of Enciso.

Ramos was placed under arrest on suspicion of murder, and a search warrant of his residence in Newark was executed. Several firearms were allegedly recovered and were booked as evidence. It is unknown at this time whether any of the weapons recovered were used during the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Green at 510-293-7176.