Hayward BART station closed due to investigation of possible stabbing

The Hayward BART station was closed for several hours due to a possible stabbing there Tuesday morning, transit officials said.

At around 10 a.m., the transit agency announced the closure due to initially unspecified police activity. Trains were passing through the station, but not stopping.

Video from chopper showed part of the station being blocked off with crime scene tape. Transit officials later confirmed there was a possible stabbing incident.

Chopper over police activity at the Hayward BART station, Jan. 7, 2025. CBS

As of 10:35 a.m., the station remained closed and two people had been detained in connection with the stabbing, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. No other details were immediately available.

BART said AC Transit is providing bus service between Hayward and Bayfair stations on bus no. 10 and between the Hayward and South Hayward stations on bus no. 99.

The station reopened at around 1 p.m., BART officials said. There were no other details released regarding the stabbing investigation.