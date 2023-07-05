Watch CBS News
Crime

2 dead in separate homicides in Hayward

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - 6am 7/5/23
PIX Now - 6am 7/5/23 08:21

HAYWARD -- Two separate homicides in Hayward and another shooting that left six people injured Tuesday are being investigated by Hayward police Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Police responded to the first homicide at 7:40 p.m., when they were called to the 1100 block of Tennyson Road, according to Officer Cassondra Fovel.

The second homicide, believed to be unrelated, was reported at another location at 11:30 p.m.

Six people were shot in the 400 block of Ranker Place at 10:14 p.m. One male suspect was in custody, Fovel said.

No officers were injured in any of the shootings.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 9:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.