2 dead in separate homicides in Hayward

HAYWARD -- Two separate homicides in Hayward and another shooting that left six people injured Tuesday are being investigated by Hayward police Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.



Police responded to the first homicide at 7:40 p.m., when they were called to the 1100 block of Tennyson Road, according to Officer Cassondra Fovel.



The second homicide, believed to be unrelated, was reported at another location at 11:30 p.m.



Six people were shot in the 400 block of Ranker Place at 10:14 p.m. One male suspect was in custody, Fovel said.



No officers were injured in any of the shootings.