Police arrest 11, seize 125 stolen items in operation at Great Mall in Milpitas
MILPITAS – Police arrested 11 suspects and recovered 125 stolen items said to be worth more than $3,200 at a Milpitas mall on Thursday, officials said on social media.
The suspects were arrested at the Great Mall on suspicion of crimes including shoplifting, grand theft and outstanding felony warrants, police said.
Detectives from the Milpitas Police Department's criminal investigations bureau worked with retailers at the mall to identify suspects, according to officials.
Detectives with the California Highway Patrol partnered with Milpitas police in the operation.
