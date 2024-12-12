California's Great America hosts Red Zone Rally for 49ers fans

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers united for a spirited pre-game celebration at the Red Zone Rally, hosted at California's Great America, just steps away from Levi's Stadium.

The event provides a festive tailgate experience complete with an array of food and activities designed to fire up fans of the red-and-gold ahead of game time.

Culinary leader Isaiah Baez highlighted the fresh offerings available at the rallies.

"We have a different variety of foods here," said Baez. "We've got hamburgers and hotdogs."

One of the star attractions is tri-tip, which served to many attendees. Baez said part of the appeal is the community-focused atmosphere the parties offer.

"We basically have Niner fans get together, and have fun together, before they actually go to the game," he explained.

Adding to the excitement, Great America's beloved mascot Snoopy from Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strip made an appearances to greet attendees.

For longtime fan Clarence Santee III, the pre-game festivities were a nostalgic reminder of how much the game-day experience has evolved since his childhood.

"When I was younger, we were able to get free tickets from a milk carton, going to Candlestick," Santee said, referencing the 49ers' former home stadium.

Now, roller coasters and gourmet bites have replaced simpler traditions. Fans enjoy a mix of adrenaline and camaraderie. For Santee, the highlight of the rally was the sense of connection.

For Baez, it's all about making the foodies happy.

"When people first try my food, that first bite, if they smile -- then that's what I want," he said.

From roller coaster screams coming from the inverted Flight Deck coaster that participants can enjoy to smiles shared over good food, the Red Zone Rally proves to be a passionate prelude to the main event.

Fans who want to experience the Red Zone Rally can purchase tickets online.