Grass fire burns 5 acres in American Canyon Sunday evening

AMERICAN CANYON -- A grass fire burning in American Canyon in Napa County burned between 5 and 6 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported around 6 p.m. and burned an area near American Canyon Road between Interstate 80 and Flosden Road in southeast Napa County, threatening structures before forward progress was stopped a little before 7 p.m., Cal Fire said.

Air tankers made retardant drops on the fire and two Type-1 helicopters were also at the scene, Cal Fire said.

American Canyon Road was closed between I-80 and Flosden Road and motorists were advised to avoid the area.