Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than a year, his office announced Wednesday night.

A spokesperson from Newsom's office told KPIX that Newsom is exhibiting "mild symptoms", while First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom had tested negative.

The governor plans to work remotely and self-isolate in accordance with California Department of Public Health guidance. Currently, CDPH recommends isolation for at least five days after start of symptoms, regardless of vaccination status, previous infection or lack of symptoms.

According to The Sacramento Bee, Newsom had recently returned from a personal trip to Baja California, Mexico. The newspaper also reported that the governor's upcoming tour of the state, which will take place of his usual State of the State speech, is still expected to take place March 16-19.

Newsom last tested positive for COVID-19 in May of 2022, following a high-profile meeting in San Francisco with then-Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. During his previous infection, Newsom also experienced "mild symptoms" and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The governor has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received at least two booster shots.

Last week, Newsom ended California's COVID-19 state of emergency, nearly three years since the start of the pandemic. In a proclamation signed on February 28, the governor declared "the conditions of extreme peril to the safety of persons and property ... no longer exist."